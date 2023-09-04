Head of TEKNOFEST organizer Selcuk Bayraktar visits Anadolu's stand

Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the T3 Foundation, which organizes Türkiye's premiere technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST, visited Anadolu's stand during the ongoing event on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Anadolu, he recalled, has been the partner of the event since its first edition in 2018. "We are trying to do our best with everyone adding something of themselves, you (Anadolu staff) are also doing your best," he said.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for being the owner and partner of TEKNOFEST, where Türkiye's future is being built, where works that will leave our mark on the world in high technology will emerge, and which hosts dozens of competitions," Bayraktar added.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, who visited Anadolu's stand with Bayraktar, hailed the TEKNOFEST as a proud event.

He said products exhibited in the event shows proves Türkiye's bright future in defense industry.

TEKNOFEST, a five-day event in the capital Ankara, offers a wide array of attractions including air shows, competitions, workshops, and exhibitions. It will end on Sunday.