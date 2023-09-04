Fighting between PKK/YPG terror group, Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor spread to Manbij

Clashes that erupted Aug. 27 in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria between the PKK/YPG terror group and Arab tribes spread to the Manbij countryside Saturday, with the participation of other Arab tribes, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Arab tribes in the region that were cleared of terrorism following Türkiye’s anti-terror operation, Euphrates Shield, gathered in southern Jarablus to support those fighting against the terror group in Deir ez-Zor.

At midday, the tribes launched an operation against the PKK/YPG-occupied areas around the Sajur River in the southern Jarablus.

Arab tribes cleared some villages in the north of Manbij and a hill in the same region from terrorism during operations against the PKK/YPG terror group.

Following attacks by the tribes, the group retreated to the Manbij district center.

As Arab tribes took control of villages, they were targeted by Russian warplanes, according to observations by the Syrian regime's opposition.

In clashes in the countryside, the PKK/YPG later recaptured two villages.

Clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG continue intermittently in areas along the Euphrates River in the east and southeast of Deir ez-Zor.

The PKK/YPG has been sending large numbers of terrorists in reinforcement convoys from Hasakah and Raqqa provinces to the conflict areas in Deir ez-Zor.

In Deir ez-Zor, which the terror group captured with the support of the US army under the name of "fighting against Daesh/ISIS," the population is entirely composed of Arabs.

The terror group forcibly recruits children.

It seizes oil wells in the region and sells the oil to the Damascus administration through smugglers, despite US sanctions.