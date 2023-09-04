Low birth rate causing problems for businesses in Italy

Mestre's Cgia business association said in a report on Saturday that Italy's declining birth rate was starting to cause problems for the nation's firms, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said the number of people aged between 15 and 34 had dropped by almost one million in the last 10 years, making it difficult for many Italian businesses to recruit young workers.

This factor is on top of the long-standing problem that many of the young people who are available for work do not have the skills companies need.