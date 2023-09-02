Uzbek president pardons 286 citizens

On the eve of the celebration of the 32nd Anniversary of the Independence of Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a Decree “On pardoning a group of people serving a sentence in the form of deprivation of liberty, who sincerely repented of their actions and firmly embarked on the path of correction", Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

By the Decree, according to paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 286 citizens have been pardoned serving sentences of imprisonment who sincerely repented of their actions and firmly embarked on the path of correction.

Of those pardoned, 109 persons were completely released from serving the main sentence, 116 were released from serving their sentence on parole, and the punishment imposed on 25 persons was replaced with a milder one. In addition, the terms of imprisonment imposed on 36 persons have been reduced.

30 of them are foreign citizens, 39 women, 22 men over 60 years old, and 3 persons who participated in the activities of prohibited organizations.

By the Decree, responsible ministries and agencies have been instructed to return pardoned persons to their families and relatives, assist them in social adaptation, involvement in work, choosing a healthy lifestyle, and taking a worthy place in society.