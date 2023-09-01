German Ambassador highlights “main task” to ensure EU candidate status for Georgia

Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to Georgia, on Friday said the “main task now” was to ensure Georgia received the European Union membership candidate status in December, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The German diplomat noted the outcome would be a “historic opportunity” for the country.

“In the second half of 2023, the main task is to ensure that in December Georgia receives the status of an EU candidate country. This is a historic opportunity that we must work on together - right now”, Fischer said.

Irakli Kobakhidze, the Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, on Thursday expressed his wish to see a “clearer, time-bound” plan for accession of countries to the European Union, but added for Georgia the “most important thing” was to “consistently move forward” towards Europe.

Pawel Herczynski, the European Union Ambassador to Georgia, on Wednesday said he hoped the decision of European Union member states on Georgia’s membership candidate status would be “positive” and the country would get “closer” to the bloc’s membership.