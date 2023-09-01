TODAY.AZ / World news

Service-sector turnover down 0.5% Q2 in Italy

31 August 2023 [23:50] - TODAY.AZ

In the second quarter of the year, the seasonally adjusted index of service-sector turnover decreased by 0.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter, Istat said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The overall raw index, on the other hand, recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.8 per cent, said the national statistics institute.

"After nine consecutive quarters of increase, there is a decline in quarter-on-quarter terms in turnover in services," said Istat.

"Instead, for the tenth consecutive quarter, the year-on-year variation remains positive, albeit with a marked slowdown".

