Georgian Agriculture Minister says “significantly higher” 2023 hazelnut harvest expected

Georgian Agriculture Minister Otar Shamugia on Thursday said this year’s hazelnut harvest was expected to be “significantly higher” compared to 2022, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry cited Shamugia with the comment from his meeting with farmers in the village of Kvemo Aketi in western Georgia’s Guria region.

We heard from farmers that those who benefited from the targeted support programme enjoyed a good, quality harvest - better than last year [...] Financial support in the amount of ?500 ($189.77) per hectare is quite enough for spraying [hazelnut orchards] four-five times [per year]. This was an important support [...] If the farmers take care of hazelnuts even more, we will have a better and better harvest”, he said.

The Minister also said hazelnut was “one of the important export products” for Georgia, with over 70 percent used in exports to European Union countries.

He said 46,000 tonnes of hazelnuts had been harvested in Georgia in 2021, but noted climate conditions had led to deteriorated harvest numbers. The official noted the Government had created a “targeted programme based on European practice” to support small farmers with hazelnut orchards of up to three hectares.

Giorgi Urushadze, the State Representative in Guria, called on hazelnut growers to use the targeted support programme of the Government for “high-quality harvest” that would be competitive both in domestic and international markets.