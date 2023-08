Istat said Wednesday that its industrial turnover index was up by 0.4% in June with respect to May and by 1.3% compared to the same month last year, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The national statistics agency said revenues were up by 1.8% for the domestic market in June on May and down by 2.2% on the non-domestic one.

In year-on-year terms, the domestic market rose by 3.2% and the foreign one dropped 2.3%.