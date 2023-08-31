Turkic Space Explorers Academy of Organization of Turkic States launched in Bursa

Turkic Space Explorers Academy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) which is being organized on 27 August-2 September 2023 at GUHEM (Gokmen Space and Aviation Training Center) in Bursa was inaugurated, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS, Prof. Ahmet Yozgatl?gil, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye, Alinur Akta?, Mayor of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, Serdar Hüseyin Y?ld?r?m, President of the Turkish Space Agency and Cüneyt ?ener, Deputy President of the Board of Directors of Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO).

Secretary General Omuraliev addressed the participants at the opening ceremony and underlined the importance of beneficial use of outer space as well as increasing cooperation between the OTS Member and Observer States.

The program which is hosted by the Turkish Space Agency aims to raise awareness among the Turkic youth in the field of space and pave the way to raise space leaders of the future as well as to empower solidarity and friendship between the participants.

More than 80 students from the Member and Observer States who are participated in the Academy will receive training in different subjects such as observational astronomy, rocket and space science, astrophysics, solar system and others.

The program bears the importance of being the first training program in the field of space organized within the umbrella of the OTS.