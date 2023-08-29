Heavy rains kill 13 in Tajikistan

At least 13 people were killed in several regions of Tajikistan due to heavy rains on Sunday, the country’s presidency said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

A presidential statement said that 11 of the people died in western Vahdat city and the other two in the Rudaki district.

It said that President Emomali Rahmon instructed Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, the country’s Emergency Situations Committee and other relevant departments to take "urgent measures to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster."

He also extended condolences to the families of the victims.