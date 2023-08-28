Heavy explosion in Romania results injuring 58

As a result of explosions at a gas station in the Romanian city of Krevedia, the number of injured has increased to 58.

According to Azernews, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the country made a statement on Facebook.

43 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were injured, 39 of them are firefighters, two are policemen, and two more are gendarmerie employees.

54 people were placed in different departments of medical institutions, 10 of them were intubated.

It should be recalled that earlier the Romanian Ministry of Health announced that one person died and 46 people were injured in the accident.