Georgian, Spanish FMs review EU integration

The implementation of the European Union conditions for granting Georgia the membership candidate status later this year was discussed on Thursday in a phone call between the Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Darchiashvili emphasised the importance of Spain’s support during a “crucial” period on Georgia’s European integration path, the Georgian foreign office said.

He provided the Spanish counterpart with “comprehensive” information about the efforts made by the Georgian Government in terms of fulfilling the recommendations of the European Commission.

Darchiashvili thanked the Spanish side for its “unwavering” support for Georgia's European integration and said he hoped the progress achieved by the country would be “properly recognised" by the candidate status.

In his turn, José Manuel Albares stressed Georgia was a "part of Europe" and had reaffirmed his Government's “firm support" for Georgia's European future.