Roman temple found in city of playwright Plautus

A well-preserved Ancient Roman temple has been found in the city in northern Italy where famous early Roman playwright Plautus was born, Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The tripartite temple, with adjacent early medieval structures, that recently emerged in Sarsina (Forlì-Cesena), all in excellent condition, will be presented at the European Heritage Days scheduled for 23 and 24 September, he said.

"It is an important contribution to our understanding of the past and may have significant implications for historical and archaeological research, which we are boosting with extraordinary results throughout Italy," said Sangiuliano, calling the find an "archaeological treasure".

Titus Maccius Plautus (c. 254 - 184 BC) was a Roman playwright of the Old Latin period.

His comedies are the earliest Latin literary works to have survived in their entirety.