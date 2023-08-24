Another two football clubs from Uzbekistan advance to AFC Champions League group stage

For the first time since 2016, 4 Uzbek football clubs will take part in the group stage of the Asian Champions League, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

On Tuesday, August 22, two football clubs from Uzbekistan played their matches in the qualifying round of the Asian Champions League.

Navbahor defeated Al-Wakrah SC (1:0) and FC AGMK defeated Al-Arabi SC (1:0), ensuring their tickets to the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League.

Another two Uzbek clubs - FC Pakhtakor and FC Nasaf - are also competing in the tournament.