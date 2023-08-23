Tajikistan, China want to accelerate construction of fourth line of gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China

The acceleration of the construction of line "D" of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China gas pipeline was discussed by Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng and Chairman of the Upper House of the Tajik Parliament and Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali in Beijing, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"It was considered necessary to attract modern Chinese investments and technologies to the development of the energy industry in Tajikistan in order to accelerate the construction of the "D" line of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China gas pipeline," the website of the Executive body of state power of Dushanbe said. Emomali is in China on an official visit.

The parties discussed the development of commercial and economic cooperation, increasing trade volumes, attracting investment from Chinese business to the economy of Tajikistan, joint projects in the fields of transport, energy, industry, mineral resources processing, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, contributing to the formation of a production chain and the creation of new jobs in Tajikistan.

As previously reported, the fourth line of the gas pipeline to China is intended to supply China with an additional 25 bcm of gas per year as part of the second stage of the development of the giant Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan. Currently, negotiations are underway and the details of the contract for the start of drilling and well infrastructure development at Galkynysh are being agreed upon as part of the second stage. The fourth line of the gas pipeline, unlike the first three, will pass through Kyrgyzstan, and not through Kazakhstan.

The first stage of the development of Galkynysh ensured the production of 30 bcm of gas per year. These volumes of gas go partially to the domestic market of Turkmenistan and to China through three lines of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline.