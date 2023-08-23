Death toll from Shovi landslide hits 29

Rescuers have recovered the body of the 29th victim of the Shovi resort landslide in Georgia’s west, with four people still missing, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry said ongoing search operations involved rescuers, heavy equipment, boats and canine units in locations adjacent to the epicentre of the disaster zone.

The landslide hit cottages and other infrastructure in the resort in the afternoon of August 3, with over 200 people evacuated from the area during subsequent efforts.

Over 800 professionals from the Emergency Management Service and the country’s Defence Forces have been involved in search and rescue efforts in the aftermath.