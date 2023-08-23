Petrol prices hit post July 2022 high in Italy

Petrol prices in Italy have hit a post July 2022 high, the environment and energy security ministry said Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Average prices were up to a level last seen over a year ago in the last week, it said.

Unleaded self-service petrol rose to 1.946 euros, up 0.7 cents or 0.37%, while diesel hovered around 1.845 euros, up 1.7 cents or 0.96%, the ministry said.

Unleaded on the motorway remains stable above 2 euros, at 2.018 euros per litre at self-service pumps while diesel is at 1.932 euros.

In the Marche region, petrol is at the lowest price,1.925 euros and the most expensive is in Basilicata at 1.971 euros.

The province of Bolzano has the highest price overall, 1,984 euros.

Consumers have been urging the government to restore a discount, which was ended in January, on petrol excise duty but the government has replied that its priority is instead making a cut to the labor tax wedge structural.