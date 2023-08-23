Hate crime surge raises concerns for Muslim women's safety in India

Amidst a concerning surge in hate crimes, Indian Railway Police have initiated legal action against Chetan Singh, an RPF security personnel, for his involvement in a disturbing incident aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safag.

Singh faces charges under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to acts fomenting animosity between distinct groups. The incident, captured in visual media, depicts Singh standing beside the lifeless body of a Muslim man, accompanied by divisive rhetoric. The tragic event resulted in the deaths of three Muslim passengers and a senior officer, Tikaram Meena. Additionally, Singh reportedly coerced a female passenger wearing a burqa into uttering a slogan at gunpoint.

This alarming trend of violent assaults targeting the Muslim community has sent ripples of concern throughout India. Disturbing incidents, including the dissemination of a video depicting the sexual assault of two minor Muslim girls, aged 14 and 16, through social media platforms, have heightened public concern.

According to Nayla Khan's feature article in Maktoob Media, the prevailing climate of fear for Muslim women extends beyond physical safety and penetrates into the virtual domain. Instances of online vitriol and harassment directed at Muslims, especially women, have escalated significantly. The resultant caution has impelled some, like Uzma Sarwat, a practicing psychologist, to withdraw from active engagement on social media platforms due to heightened safety concerns for both themselves and their families.

Amidst these challenges, the prevailing apprehension is that perpetrators often evade appropriate consequences, fueling an atmosphere of self-professed impunity. Instances such as the degrading online platforms "Sulli Deals" and "Bulli Bai," which exploit and mock Muslim women, have led many to impose self-censorship within the digital realm.