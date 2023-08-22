Georgian domestic exports up 15.9% between January-July

|
Georgia has exported locally produced goods worth $3.58 billion between January and July of the current year, marking a 15.9 percent year-on-year increase, the National Statistics Office said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Office said local exports in the country had accounted for 48.2 percent - or $1.72 billion - of the total exports in the reporting period, a 22 percent decrease compared to January-July of 2022.
Georgia's external trade turnover amounted to $12.09 billion in the same period, posting an 18 percent increase year-on-year.