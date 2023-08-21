Export of Georgian agro-food products increases - Agriculture Ministry

The export value of Georgian agro-food products in 2023 increased by 27.7 percent, compared to the same figure of the previous year, amounting to $787.5 million, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In the seven months of this year, a particular increase in the export of alcoholic beverages, wine, non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, blueberries and canned fruits was recorded, the Ministry noted.

The volume of wine exports increased by 24.3 percent with the export value of $150.0 million and the export of alcoholic beverages, increased by 46.1 percent, amounted to $98.8 million. Non-alcoholic carbonated drinks export value constituted $67.1 million, increasing by 62.5 percent.

The highest increase has been recorded in blueberry export, which increased by 118 percent and equalled $18.2 million.

From January to July, Georgian agro-food products were exported to the United States, European Union member countries, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Ukraine, China and Russia, as well as other countries.

The export of products from Georgia to the EU countries amounted to $89 million, which has been a 2.2 percent increase, compared to the same figure for the same period in 2022.