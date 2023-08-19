TODAY.AZ / World news

Napoli just one of favourites says Garcia

18 August 2023 [23:15] - TODAY.AZ

Napoli are not the favourites to retain their Serie A title but simply one of the favourites for the crown, new coach Rudi Garcia said Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The 59-year-old French former Lille, Roma, Marseille and Al Nassr boss replaced 64-year-old ex-Roma, Zenit and Inter manager Luciano Spalletti after the Tuscan led the Partenopei to a runaway scudetto last term, the first since the Maradona era brace and their third in all.

"We are among the favourites, we are not the favourites", Garcia told a press conference.

"And anyway," added the French coach, "the favourites don't always win, as Napoli showed last year. The teams have all strengthened a bit, we all start on the same line.

