US provides $100M for quake-hit regions in Türkiye

The US has provided a loan worth $100 million for Türkiye’s quake-hit regions, according to its embassy in Ankara on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The funds by the US International Development Finance Corporation will be provided through Sekerbank, a Turkish private lender, which will allocate $33 million from its own resources to raise the amount to $133 million, said a statement by the US mission.

“The seven-year loan will be used primarily to support the development of the region affected by the February 6 earthquakes, as well as for the financing of women's businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises,” it added.

“This loan is a tremendous step towards supporting the earthquake-affected communities in Türkiye,” said US Ambassador Jeffry Flake.

The two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 killed 50,000 people.