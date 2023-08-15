At least 3 killed in Afghanistan explosion

An explosion in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Khost killed at least three people on Monday, an official said, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for Kabul police, said the explosion occurred in a hotel near the Spin Mosque in Khost city. "Several Waziristani refugees and Khost citizens were killed. Three dead and seven injured were transferred to hospitals. The security forces have reached the site and are investigating the nature of the incident," Zadran said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The Waziristan tribal region is part of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.