Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,795.01 points, up 1.05%, or 80.64 points, from last week’s close, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at a historical-high of 7,714.38 points, soaring 3.67%, with a daily trading volume of 145.9 billion Turkish liras ($5.39 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.0520 as of 10.20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.6285, and a British pound traded for 34.3240 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.05 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,944.20.