Chinese Premier Li Qiang to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev received Chinese Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and an exchange of views took place on the implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to the People's Republic of China and participation in the 1st Summit " Central Asia-China” in May 2023.

In addition, issues of preparing and conducting mutual visits at the highest and high levels were discussed, including the upcoming official visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek. Zhaparov to the XUAR of the PRC and the official visit of the Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang to Kyrgyzstan in October 2023.

The parties, touching upon the progress of the promotion of infrastructure projects implemented jointly with the Government of China, outlined the importance of accelerating the promotion of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, optimizing the work of the Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints, as well as strengthening interregional cooperation.

Taking the opportunity, Kulubaev conveyed congratulations on the appointment of Wang Yi as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China and invited him to pay a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at any convenient time.