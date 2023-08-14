Italy posts trade surplus of 7.7 bn in June

Istat said Friday that Italy had a balance-of-trade surplus of 7.718 billion euros in June, up from a deficit of 2.512 billion in the same month last year, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Excluding energy, the surplus came in at 11.606 billion euros.

Istat said Italy's energy deficit was 3.888 billion in June, down from 9.335 12 months previously when energy prices were high following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The national statistics agency said exports increased by 1% compared to June 2022 and imports dropped by 16.9%.

Istat said exports increased by 0.4% in June on May while imports decreased by 3.3%.