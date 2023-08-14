Measles cases rise in Kazakhstan

Some 3,037 measles cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform reports.

The most cases of 1,101 were recorded in Almaty followed by 430 in Zhambyl region, 352 in Almaty region, 237 in Atyrau region, 209 in Astana and 194 in Shymkent, Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmaganbetova told a briefing.

Of which 60% or 1,282 account for those who refused measles vaccination.

She added necessary measures are being taken to stabilize the measles epidemiological situation.