President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the state of the law in the country as well as the results of the oversight on the priority areas for the past period, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

Prosecutor General Berik Assylov reported on the criminal investigation into the fire in the Abai region. An investigative team including skilled law enforcement and special bodies personnel led by the Deputy Prosecutor General. Upon completion, a legal assessment of the actions and inaction of officials will be given.

The Head of State was also informed about the results of investigations into high-profile criminal cases and the work to protect public interests. As a result of inspections in the social and economic sphere, 11 thousand persons have been brought to justice. KZT10bn has been returned to the budget after investigative activities. The state’s interests to the tune of KZT15.2bn were defended in courts.

Tokayev was also reported on the implementation of his tasks on the protection of businesses and support of significant investment projects.

In addition, the Head of State was informed about the crime situations and measures taken to enforce the constitutional rights of citizens in the criminal law sphere.

Following the meeting, the President pointed to the importance of impartial investigation of the cause of the fire in Abai region, as well as gave concrete tasks to ensure law in all spheres of social and economic life of the country.



