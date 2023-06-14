Georgian servicemembers claim six medals in Cateran Yomp charity for injured troops

A six-member team of the Georgian Defence Forces claimed three gold, one silver and two bronze medals at Cateran Yomp, a 24-hour charity walk involving injured troops from around the world in Scotland, the country’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The Georgian team’s Merab Demurashvili, Zviad Karsanashvili and Levan Tsereteli earned the gold medals, with Ivane Kiparoidze claiming a silver, and Giorgi Botsvadze and Temur Meifarian winning the two bronze medals in the event organised by the Allied Forces Foundation, a volunteer organisation working to support injured and ill servicemembers.

Running between June 1-7 in Perthshire in central Scotland, the charity involved participants in a long-distance march over a distance of about 86 kilometres for gold medals, 59 km for silver and 35 km for bronze in highlands areas.

For the Georgian team, the participation marked their rejoining the charity where they also participated last year alongside counterparts from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Georgian participants earned four gold and two bronze medals in the 2019 edition, one silver and three bronze medals in 2018 and a single bronze in the 2016 charity.

The event aims to rehabilitate and resocialise injured servicemembers, and enable them to share their experiences of overcoming challenges.