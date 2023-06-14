Chinese, Palestinian leaders announce establishment of strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced during their meeting in Beijing on Wednesday the establishment of a bilateral strategic partnership, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Today, we have jointly announced the establishment of a Chinese-Palestinian strategic partnership, which will become an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations," CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese president stated that Beijing was ready to take this opportunity to pursue a comprehensive level of cooperation with Palestine in various fields.

"Having encountered epochal global changes and new challenges in the Middle East, China is ready to strengthen its coordination and cooperation with Palestine to promote an all-encompassing, just and longstanding resolution of the Palestinian issue," Xi added.