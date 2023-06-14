If TRNC is not recognized, we will not return to table

By News Center

President Tayyip Erdogan made his first overseas visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after the victory of the election. Erdogan, who was welcomed with an official ceremony by TRNC President Ersin Tatar, visited the Ataturk Monument in Nicosia. Later, Erdogan and Tatar had a tete-a-tete meeting and made a joint press statement.

Turkish Cypriots will never be a minority

Emphasizing that the Turkish Cypriot people will never be a minority, Erdogan said: "We have evaluated the current situation regarding the Cyprus issue and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish side has always adopted a constructive and result-oriented approach to the Cyprus issue. The ancient and original element of the island, especially the rightful demands of the Turkish Cypriots, is clear. Turkish Cypriots have never been a minority and never will be. Those who ignore these facts and continue to dream of becoming the sole ruler of the island, I especially advise to put aside their obsessions and face the realities of the Island."

We can not lose 50 more years

“Despite the efforts of the Turkish Cypriots, more than half a century was wasted due to the uncompromising and maximalist approaches of the Greek Cypriot side. No one can bear to lose another 50 years. Confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots, which are their vested rights, is indispensable for us. If there is to be a return to the negotiating table, the way to this is the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. This is essentially the realistic and result-oriented vision that President Mr. Tatar put forward at the last informal meeting in Geneva, which we also support.”

We will resolve the interests

Underlining that Turkiye, as a guarantor country, has always been in favor of dialogue, Erdogan continued: “We also discussed the Eastern Mediterranean dimension of the Cyprus issue with Mr. President. We will continue to resolutely defend the rights and interests of Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. On this occasion, I would like to remind you that the concrete proposals presented by the Turkish Cypriot side for the equitable sharing of the hydrocarbon resources in and around the island of Cyprus are still on the table.”

We have to welcome the risks well

“Unfortunately, my proposal to organize a regional conference on issues concerning the Eastern Mediterranean did not find a response. Our visionary steps taken were left unrequited. Despite this, as a guarantor country, we have always given priority to dialogue. Those who engage in meaningless armament activities should carefully calculate the risks these undertakings will bring. The peace and security of our brothers on the island means our peace and security.”

There is no way out but peace

Stating that Turkiye stands by the TRNC with all its means, Erdogan said, "While we continue to support the sincere solution efforts, we will also continue our contributions to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We will ensure that our citizens here receive health services from the public on equal terms with our citizens in Turkiye. Hopefully, we will start the construction of 1192 social housing units in the Derinya region soon. The manufacturing and laying of bidirectional electrical transmission cables are our priorities. In the field of transportation, we have built a total of 630 kilometers of main roads in Northern Cyprus so far. The construction of 5 separate road projects with a total length of 62 kilometers continues. We will soon make the water we bring from Turkiye available to our producers for agricultural irrigation purposes. We are also going to bid for the 500-bed state hospital in Nicosia soon. My assistant Cevdet will carry out the coordination of the studies on this matter.”

Answering the question regarding Greek-Turkish relations, Erdogan emphasized that the roadmap in the relations is clear and said, “Our roadmap is already clear. This roadmap is indexed on peace. For in these seas, there is no other way out but peace. If there are those who want to prevent peace, then we will have to switch to a different project application. We want such obstacles not to be put in front of us and the Aegean Sea to give its message to the world as a sea of peace".

We have the world's giant Türkiye behind us.

President of the TRNC Ersin Tatar congratulated Erdogan on his election victory and said, “You have won a great victory. You won the election with a very high turnout, with great political maturity in the Republic of Turkiye, and a democratic understanding that will set an example for the world states, and you are with us with your delegation. You make your first visit to the TRNC after your swearing-in ceremony. This means a lot to us, it is very important. Because you are giving the message to the whole world, to all the states of the world that you always protect the TRNC and that you will protect it with the same understanding from now on.”

You strengthen us

Tatar said, “We suffered a lot in Cyprus. The messages you gave to those who are still trying to cause discord between us through various games, and to those who try to divide the TRNC from within with fifth-column activities and prevent us from further consolidating our relations with the homeland. Your presence with us gives us strength. After this time, we cannot go back to the past because a new policy has emerged. They are trying to turn the Cyprus issue in their favor, the Greek side is not coming to the table. Because they do not accept our sovereignty. They should know that behind us stands the world's giant Turkish Republic.”

We will fulfill our responsibilities in the new period as well

President Erdogan visited the Ataturk Monument in Nicosia. Laying a wreath at the monument, Erdogan signed the memorial book. He wrote the following in his memorial special book: “Saint Atatürk, we are in your presence again to reinforce our solidarity, and unity with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. In the elections held in our country on May 28, 2023, we are once again experiencing the happiness of being favored by our nation. As the President of Turkiye, we have served with love not only our own citizens but also the Turkish Cypriot People, who constitute an inseparable part of the Turkish nation. Hopefully, in our new term, we will fulfill our responsibilities towards our Turkish Cypriot brothers with the vision of the Century of Turkiyey.”

With new ministers

Erdogan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uralo?lu, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, MIT Head ?brahim Kal?n, Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün and AK Party Spokesperson and Omer Celik accompanied him.



