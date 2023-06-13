Osh and Osaka cities to develop bilateral ties

Deputy Mayor of Osh city Zamir Yusupov met with the Honorary Consul of Japan in Kyrgyzstan Bunno Takashi. Press service of the City Hall reported, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the development of economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, educational programs, and interaction in order to establish sister city relations.

Bunno Takashi told about his activities as an honorary consul, noting the event organized for celebration of Nooruz in Osaka for the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, where 70 percent of the participants were from Osh. He suggested developing bilateral sister city relations with Osaka, Japan’s second largest city.

Zamir Yusupov noted that Osh has twin-city relations with 23 cities of near and far abroad and is ready to carry out joint projects and initiatives in the economic, educational, cultural, trade and other fields on the way to establishing sister city relations with Osaka.