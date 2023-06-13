Georgian external trade up 18.9% in January-May 2023

Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $8.36 billion in January-May 2023, posting a 18.9 percent increase year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The value of exports rose by 18.5 percent and equalled $2.50 billion, while imports also grew by 19.1 percent, amounting to $5.85 billion in the first five months of 2023.

Image: Geostat

Trade deficit, a measure of the negative balance of trade in which imports exceed exports, reached $3.35 billion, and the share of trade turnover hit 40.2 percent.