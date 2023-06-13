Miami Court to bring charges against Trump

Ex-US President Donald Trump will appear in court in Miami, where charges will be brought against him in the case of classified documents mishandling, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The court session is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 pm Moscow Time). No arrest of the former US President is planned. The procedure is expected to take about two - three hours.

The session is the preliminary one by nature. Charges will be pronounced and Trump will be able to ask questions as regards their content. The time will be probably set for trying the case on the merits. As existing practice reveals, this will hardly take place earlier than the first half of 2024.

Prospects of the court case are unclear so far.