Georgian Defence Minister, EUMM Head review cooperation, security matters

Cooperation between the European Union Monitoring mission and the Georgian Ministry of Defence was discussed on Monday in a meeting between the Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Dimitrios Karabalis, the newly appointed EUMM Head in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The officials reviewed the security challenges in the wider region and the situation in the Russian-occupied regions of Georgia, the Ministry said.

Burchuladze noted the “important” role of the EUMM as the only international monitoring mechanism in ensuring security along the line separating the Russian-occupied regions from the rest of the country.

The conversation also touched on priority areas of cooperation with the European Union, including the ties within the framework of the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.