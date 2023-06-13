Hajj 2023: First group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan leaves for Medina

The first group of 672 pilgrims left for Medina from Manas airport. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The pilgrims were seen off by a Mufti Zamir Rakiev and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the Kyrgyz Republic Ibrahim Radi Al-Radi.

The Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways organizes 10 flights for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan, 7 of them will take off from Osh airport.

The last group of Kyrgyzstanis intending to make a pilgrimage to holy places will leave for Jeddah on June 21.

Saudi Arabia allocated 6,000 quotas for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan.