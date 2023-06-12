World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims

Letters of condolences addressed to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev keep coming as the National Mourning Day in honor of the wildfire victims was declared in Kazakhstan on June 12, Kazinform cites Akorda, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

Tokayev is being offered condolences from world leaders and representatives of international organizations due to the human victims as a result of the major wildfires in Abai region.

Sending letters of condolences were President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

Letters of condolences continue coming.

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died and 316 people were evacuated as a result of the wildfires in Abai region.

Kazakhstan declared June 12 as the Mourning Day in honor of the wildfire victims.