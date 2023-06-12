Foreign exhibitors expect closer cooperation with China in wine industry

Foreign exhibitors attending a wine-themed international conference and an expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, said that they expect closer cooperation with China in wine industry, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The two-day International Conference on Grape and Wine Industries and the third China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo, which concluded on Saturday, gathered representatives in the wine-making industry from over 30 countries and four international organizations.