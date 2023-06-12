China's excavator exports rise in first five months

China's major excavator manufacturers reported an increase in exports in the first five months of the year, industry data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

From January to May, exports of China's major excavator makers rose 13.9 percent year on year to 48,119 units, data from the China Construction Machinery Association revealed.

Domestic sales of this equipment declined 43.9 percent from the previous year to 44,933 units during the same period.

In May alone, excavator exports came in at 10,217 units, rising 21 percent year on year.