President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences to the families and relatives of the foresters killed in the fire in Semey Ormany Nature Reserve in Abai region, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

«I specially came here to offer my condolences to you. This is a great tragedy for the entire nation. Be strong in this hard moment. I share your grief of loss. I have tasked the Government to provide you with all possible support, be it financial or any other assistance. If there is any request to the Government and to me personally, you may voice it out. Of course, all of them will be satisfied. Unfortunately, we cannot bring back the dead, but life goes on. But one thing I want to say is that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to responsibility in accordance with the law. This Monday will be declared the Day of National Mourning. We will together mourn and remember the names of the victims. I am asking you to be strong and keep calm. Appropriate measures will be taken in all areas, be it law enforcement agencies or ministries. Now I will hold a meeting, and we will certainly learn a lesson from this situation,» said the President.