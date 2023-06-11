TODAY.AZ / World news

Death toll from wildfires in east Kazakhstan rises to 14

11 June 2023 [14:50] - TODAY.AZ

Rescue teams have recovered eleven more bodies as a result of a major forest fire raging in Kazakhstan’s eastern Abay Region, thus the total death toll has risen to 14, Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

"According to the taskforce for firefighting effort in the Abay Region, eleven bodies were found during the search operations. Their identities are being established. Let us recall that the bodies of three missing employees of the forestry enterprise were found. Thus, the death toll has reached 14," the statement said.

