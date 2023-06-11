Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary

A delegation from Kazakhstan has visited Hungary to study the experience of rural development in the framework of the FAO project «Investment Support for Smallholders to Develop a Food Value Chain in Kazakhstan» and participated in the Third Regional Workshop on Integrated Community Development, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The delegation included Vice-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Omarbekov, a member of the Committee on Agrarian Affairs of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Ashimbetov, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Association of Farmers, Kazakh Research Institute of Agricultural Economy and Rural Development, and Institute of Economic Research.

Meetings were held at the Ministry of Agriculture and the Committee on Agrarian Affairs of the Hungarian National Assembly. Kazakh experts were introduced to the tools to develop and promote entrepreneurship in rural areas, improve cooperative processes and improve access to public services, as well as industrial and social infrastructure in rural areas.