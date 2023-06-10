Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to build border industrial trade and logistics complex

Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Economy and Trade Minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiyev signed an agreement on the development and regulation of an industrial trade and logistic complex on the border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

The agreement was signed at the Astana International Forum. The complex is expected to contribute to the economic development of both nations and strengthen economic cooperation.

According to the Kyrgyz Minister, the complex construction will give a new impetus to trade and economic ties between the two countries and let double commodity turnover.