Batumi Stadium wins “real estate Oscar” at FIABCI World Congress

Batumi Stadium in Georgia’s Black Sea city has received a prize promoted as a “real estate Oscar” for best public infrastructure, the regional Government of Adjara announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

Officially known as Adjarabet Arena, the venue was singled out for the prize at the World Prix d'Excellence Awards of FIABCI, a network of real estate professionals, in Miami this week.

The distinction marks a recognition of the venue by the World Congress of the organisation after its nomination in the public infrastructure category.

Adjara Government Chairman Tornike Rizhvadze featured in the awards ceremony in Miami. Photo: Gov't of Adjara

The Georgian body said “thousands of successful companies” of the world, representing more than 70 countries, had participated in the event.

