Kazakhstan proposes to hold Regional Climate Change summit

By Trend

I propose to hold the Regional Climate Change summit in 2026 in Kazakhstan under the auspices of the UN, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening ceremony of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports from the scene.

“Climate change poses the biggest risks. Central Asia is particularly vulnerable to climate change and the risks from water scarcity are only rising. In this regard, water and climate change are closely linked,” he said.

At the same time, to discuss these and other climate related issues in the region, President Tokayev has proposed to establish a project office of the Central Asian countries in Almaty.

President Tokayev added that the two biggest rivers of Central Asian region - the Syr Darya and Amu Darya – will lose an estimated 15 percent by 2050.

“To prevent environmental disaster in the region, we urge that more resources to be allocated to support the International Fund to Save the Aral Sea,” he added.