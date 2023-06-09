Kutaisi Airport hits record-high passenger flow in May

Western Georgia’s Kutaisi International Airport recorded its record-high passenger flow last month, serving 126,864 passengers compared to the same month of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the United Airports of Georgia said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The number of flights at the Airport also increased by 80 percent, with the facility serving 378 flights compared to 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, the Airport served 502,323 passengers and 1,591 flights. The airports body said the number of passengers had increased by 74 percent, and flights by 66 percent compared to 2019.

The UAG also noted the Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air had stationed its third passenger jet at the facility earlier this month and was carrying travellers on direct flights from the location to Madrid, Brussels, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Pozna?.

It also said the airline planned to station its fourth jet at the location in December and resume direct flights to Copenhagen.

The Kazakh budget airline FlyArystan on Sunday started regular flights from Almaty to Kutaisi.

Five airline companies operate flights to 34 destinations of 17 countries from the western Georgian Airport.