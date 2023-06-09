Hungary, Greece block Brussels’ 11th package of sanctions against Russia — Belgian TV

Greece and Hungary have moved to block the latest draft of Brussels’ 11th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Budapest and Athens are demanding that a number of companies be removed from the list of those supporting Russia's efforts to bypass Western sanctions.

However, according to the TV channel, the EU countries have no systemic objections to the latest round of sanctions put forward by the European Commission (EC).

Earlier, the European edition of US newspaper Politico reported, citing sources, said that the discussion of sanctions was postponed for a week until June 14.