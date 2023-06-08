World speaks of Erdogan's proposal: He stepped in to solve crisis

By News Center

While the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam in the Russian-controlled Kherson region caused a major humanitarian disaster, President Erdogan's proposal entered the world's agenda at the top of the list. President Erdogan met with Putin and Zelenski on the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam in Kherson and called on the parties to establish an international commission to investigate the explosion.

In the Russian-controlled Kherson region in the south of Ukraine, a huge dam was destroyed and the waters were released.

The Ukrainian military and NATO accused Russia of 'blowing up the dam'. The Kremlin blamed the Ukrainian government for the incident.

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam has been called the biggest man-made disaster in Europe since Chornobyl in 1986. While millions were following the developments in the region, President Erdogan's proposal entered the world's agenda in the first place.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski.

During the meeting, Erdogan stated that carrying out a comprehensive investigation of the explosion is important and that there was no room for suspicion.

Expressing that a commission could be established with the participation of Russian and Ukrainian experts, the United Nations, and the international community, including Turkiye, President Erdogan stated that Turkiye is ready to do its part in this context.

Al-Monitor announced this development to its readers with the headline 'Turkish President Erdogan called Putin and Zelenskyy, and Ukraine offered mediation in the dam crisis'.

"In his first international phone calls after taking office, Erdogan tried to expand his country's role as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv," the report said.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Putin on Wednesday that a comprehensive investigation into the dam's collapse is needed," said the British Guardian newspaper.

Israel-based The Jerusalem Post underlined that Erdogan had met with both leaders and stated that Erdogan offered to establish a commission.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, suggested the establishment of an international commission to investigate the failure of the dam," Al Arabiya said.

In the news, it was underlined that Turkiye is the only NATO member country that has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia.

Japanese NHK gave the following statement in its news titled 'The President of Turkiye said that the commission should investigate the Ukrainian dam demolition';

'Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a comprehensive investigation into the destruction of a hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine.'

The Times of Israel headlined 'Erdogan told Zelenski that an international investigation should be opened for dam demolition'.

The report stated that Erdogan stated that the officials to take part in the investigation could be determined by Russia, Ukraine, the UN, and Turkiye.

Australia-based ABC underlined that Erdogan met with the President of both Ukraine and Russia.

In the same news, it was reported that Erdogan proposed to both leaders to establish a commission to resolve the crisis.

Arab News appeared before its readers with the headline 'Erdogan suggested investigating the collapsed dam in the Zelenski meeting'.