West exerts efforts for humanitarian, military penetration into Central Asia — Lavrov

The Western countries have been exerting efforts for humanitarian and military penetration into the Central Asian region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a speech at the Russian-Tajik Slavonic University on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Today, we are witnesses to systematic efforts by the West to assertively penetrate in various ways, including humanitarian and military ones, into Central Asia," Lavrov said.

He urged the Central Asian partners to take a critical view of "the schemes of cooperation imposed by the West both in the military field and in law enforcement training programs."

He also pointed out that the development assistance programs promoted by Western geopolitical engineers were in fact "instruments of control and of reformatting the political and economic landscape" of the Central Asian region to suit their standards.