Turkiye’s annual inflation rate dips below 40pct. for first time in 16 months

Turkiye’s annual inflation rate dropped below 40 percent in May for the first time in 16 months, pushed down by a temporary offer of free gas to households, official data showed on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Consumer prices rose by 39.6 percent on an annual basis and were almost stable, at 0.04 percent, compared to the previous month, according to the country's statistics agency.

However, these official figures — the first since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on May 28 — are challenged by independent economists from Turkiye's Inflation Research Group (ENAG).

The latter say annual inflation stands at between 105 and 109 percent, depending on whether or not the free gas offer is taken into account.